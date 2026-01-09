Ariana Grande says no new music before upcoming tour, 'but soon enough'

Ariana Grande is deep into awards season right now: She'll compete for a Golden Globe on Sunday, she was just been nominated for an Actor Award — formerly known as a Screen Actors Guild Award — and she may score an Oscar nod. But after that, she just might get back to making music.

In an interview with Variety, Ari was asked whether or not fans can expect new music ahead of her Eternal Sunshine tour, which kicks off June 6 in Oakland, California. "No — definitely not. Nothing is coming before May," she replied.

Referring to her fans, the Arianators, Ari added, "I love them so much, but sometimes I want to ask, 'Do you think there’s another version of me out there who had time to write an album?' Not yet — but soon enough."

In the interview, Ariana also defended her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu, who were snubbed by, respectively, the Actor Awards and the Directors Guild of America Awards.

"There aren't enough flowers on this earth for Jon M. Chu," she argued, predicting that Wicked: For Good "will be watched for decades to come," and that Cynthia's performance "will be referenced and adored for generations." She added, "That can't be taken away."

Finally, Ariana was asked if she has any other acting projects coming up, other than her already-announced roles in the movie Focker In-Law and the TV series American Horror Story.

"There is something else I'm very excited about down the line," she replied. "I can't say much yet, but it's something that inspires me deeply. It contains multitudes."

Could this be a reference to those reports that Ariana is planning to co-star with Jonathan Bailey in a London revival of the musical Sunday in the Park with George?

