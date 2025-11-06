Ariana Grande's planning something 'stage-related,' but confirms music will be 'in my life forever'

Ariana Grande is Glinda in 'WICKED FOR GOOD,' directed by Jon M. Chu. (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ariana Grande has the Wicked sequel coming out in a few weeks, plus a 2026 tour, and roles in both the Meet the Parents sequel Focker In-Law and the new season of American Horror Story. But it turns out she's also plotting a project that's not a movie, TV show or concert.

Speaking to The New York Times, Ari said she's got something the Times describes as "stage-related" that's "coming up soon." As she puts it, "It's not on Broadway, but it's something that I'm very excited about and inspired by."

Ariana appeared on Broadway as a teenager in 2008, when she starred in the musical 13.

However, Ari wants to assure her fans that her original day job — singing — isn't going away. "Of course, music will be in my life forever,” she said. “I have to say that for my fans who are reading this who are going to have a heart attack.”

Ariana also said that making the Wicked films is what reignited her interest in pop music.

"There was something broken about my relationship to [it] that was healed recently through the time away,” she said. "Nothing prepares you for what comes with [pop music stardom]. Until quite recently, it was really hard for me to navigate and I think it stripped a lot of joy out of this for me.”

Now, she said, “I’ve never felt this connected to my art or inspired, and that’s just been such a tremendous gift. It’s like, 'Oh, I don’t actually have to take on those things that were projected onto me. I can focus on my art and that can be a separate entity.'"

