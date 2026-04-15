Australian police launch investigation after Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault, which Perry denies

Ruby Rose attends the opening night of '2:22 - A Ghost Story' on July 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Sam Tabone/Getty Images for GWB Entertainment); Katy Perry visits Louvre Abu Dhabi ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 6, 2025. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Experience Abu Dhabi)

Australian police say they have launched an investigation following comments from actress and model Ruby Rose accusing pop star Katy Perry of allegedly sexually assaulting her in a Melbourne nightclub 16 years ago, accusations Perry strenuously denies.

In a statement shared with ABC News, Victoria Police said Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are "investigating a historic sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010."

"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's [Central Business District]," the statement continued. "As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Perry for comment.

Rose first made the assault allegation on Sunday, in response to a Complex article about Perry's opinion of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne," Rose wrote in response to the post. "Who gives a s*** what she thinks."

In a subsequent Threads post, the actress stated that she was in her 20s at the time of the alleged assault.

On Monday, Rose wrote on Threads that she would be "walking into a police station" to see if the alleged assault could be investigated, despite possibly being past the statute of limitations.

"All the more reason to try," she added.

The Orange is the New Black alum took to Threads again on Tuesday, stating that she had "finalized all of my reports," adding that she was "no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

In the wake of Rose's allegations, a representative for Perry said in a statement to ABC News on Monday, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous and reckless lies."

They added, "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

If you or someone you know experienced sexual assault and is seeking resources, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.