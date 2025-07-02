Ava Max drops new song, 'Wet, Hot American Dream'

Ava Max is ringing in the 4th of July with a new song.

The singer has released "Wet, Hot American Dream," off her upcoming album Don't Click Play.

"Tell me all your dirty secrets, all your fantasies/ I wanna be your blue jean, white tee, wet, hot American dream," she sings on the seductive summer pop track. "I’m not like other cowgirls/ Unless you want me to be/ I wanna be your blue jean, white tee, wеt, hot American dream."

The visualizer for the song has Ava standing in front of a giant American flag while wearing a red bikini and red boots.

Ava will keep the patriotic vibes going when she performs on the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special, airing July 4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Don't Click Play drops on Aug. 22, and this fall Ava will launch a headlining tour of the same name.

