Avril Lavigne added to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Avril Lavigne performs during the 2025 When We Were Young Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ABA)

Avril Lavigne is the latest artist to join the lineup for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

She joins a stacked lineup that includes Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims, Bryan Adams, En Vogue, Jim Carrey, Donald Glover, The Killers, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, The Go-Go's Gina Schock, Elton John, David Letterman, Missy Elliott, RAYE, Doja Cat, Brandi Carlile and many more.

Other than Chappell Roan inducting Cyndi Lauper, it's not been officially announced who is inducting which artist, nor who will be performing tributes to which inductees.

This year's other inductees include Bad Company,The White Stripes, Chubby Checker, Soundgarden and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Musical Influence category.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

