Backstreet Boys limit Sphere Las Vegas residency meet & greets

Backstreet Boys are gearing up for their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas this summer. Starting Friday you'll be able to purchase meet-and-greet tickets that give you the opportunity to be one of just 50 people to meet the group after the show.

The Into the Millennium Meet & Greet Experience costs just over $1,100 and is limited to 50 fans per performance. It includes a post-show photo op with the Boys, as well as drink tickets, a show-specific lithograph, and a collector's laminate and wristband.

That thousand bucks will also get you VIP check-in, first access to shop for merchandise and early access entry. What it doesn't include is an actual ticket to the show, which you must buy for the same night you purchase your experience.

The meet-and-greet tickets go on sale April 11 at noon PT. Fan club members get first access that day starting at 10 a.m. PT.

The Into the Millennium residency starts July 11 and runs through Aug. 17. It'll feature Backstreet performing their bestselling album, Millennium, in its entirety, as well as a selection of their biggest hits.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.