Bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo might have a new boyfriend

It's time to stop speculating about who inspired the songs on Olivia Rodrigo's latest album, GUTS, and start speculating about whether or not she has a new boyfriend.

As People reports, photos have surfaced on social media of Olivia in London with British actor Louis Partridge, who's probably best known for playing Lord Tewkesbury in the Millie Bobby Brown Netflix movies Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. He also played late Sex Pistols bass player Sid Vicious in last year's miniseries Pistol.

People reports that the photos seem to show Olivia and Louis walking into a venue together; their arms are wrapped around each others' waists and they're laughing. There's also a TikTok that compiles a series of photos of Olivia posting with fans, and Louis can be seen in the background.

According to People, Olivia's rep didn't comment on the photos, while Louis' rep didn't respond to a request for comment.

Olivia was linked to DJ Zack Bia in 2022; in 2021, she reportedly dated film producer Adam Faze in 2021, but she seems to have some regrets about her dating history. Earlier this year, she told the New York Times, "I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow ... I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be."

She added, "And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

