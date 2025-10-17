Ben Gibbard & Dua Lipa follow each other into the dark with live collaboration in Seattle

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie performs in concert at Poble Espanyol on August 27, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Xavi Torrent/Redferns) Dua Lipa performs during the Radical Optimism Tour at Scotiabank Arena on September 01, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

We're guessing attendees of Dua Lipa's concert at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena Thursday felt like they were levitating from such great heights when Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service frontman Ben Gibbard made a surprise appearance.

Gibbard joined Lipa onstage as part of the recurring segment during each show of her Radical Optimism tour where she covers and sometimes invites up artists related to the city that she's playing. The two performed a joint rendition of the Death Cab song "I Will Follow You into the Dark," a track off the band's 2005 album, Plans.

"I love this song for so many reasons, but really because I feel like it just really defines what love is in such a pure form of wanting to follow someone to the very end," Lipa told the crowd before introducing Gibbard. "This song really moves me, and I feel very, very lucky because this indie legend happens to be here tonight."

By the way, Lipa isn't the only pop star to have covered "I Will Follow You into the Dark." Halsey performed it alongside Yungblud during a 2019 appearance on Australia's triple j radio.

Thursday's concert marked the final date on the North American leg of the Radical Optimism tour. Other guests who joined Lipa along with way include Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, No Doubt's Gwen Stefani, Lenny Kravitz, Chaka Khan and Lionel Richie.

Death Cab, meanwhile, celebrated the 20th anniversar of Plans over the summer with a run of U.S. shows.

