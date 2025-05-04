Benson Boone flips out on 'SNL,' Sabrina Carpenter crashes monologue

Benson Boone made an impressive entrance during his Saturday Night Live debut on May 3.

After the show's host, Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, said, "Ladies and gentleman, Benson Boone," the camera pulled back to show Benson doing a backflip off a riser behind her. When he landed, he came over and began singing his current hit, "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," directly to her, before running back onstage to continue the song.

For his second number, "Mystical Magical," Benson stayed onstage, wearing a belted, crushed velvet jumpsuit with a sparkly tie.

But Benson wasn't the only chart-topping pop star to appear on SNL this weekend. During Brunson's opening monologue, Sabrina Carpenter popped up to take part in a song about being short. After singing about other celebrities who are short, like Tom Holland and Kendrick Lamar, Brunson sang, "Or like Sabrina Carpenter..." and then stopped when the real thing walked onstage.

"Sabrina, it's the real you! What are you doing here?" asked Brunson. "I mean, you were talking about being short so I thought I'd stop by," replied the singer, whose album is titled Short 'n Sweet. By the way, Sabrina is five feet tall; Brunson is 4'11''.

After the two began singing about all the things they could see "down here," like "people's crotches" and "toddlers' eyes," basketball star Dwyane Wade crashed the performance. When Brunson pointed out that he's 6'4'', he explained, "But in the basketball world, that's like 4'10."

The number concluded with everyone agreeing, in song, "Life is just more fun when you're fun-size."

