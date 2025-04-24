Benson Boone is dropping a new song tonight, but is a new ice cream flavor next?

After days of teasing his new song "Mystical Magical," Benson Boone has finally confirmed that he's releasing it tonight at 6 p.m. ET. But will he put out his own ice cream flavor next?

One of the lyrics of the song is "Moonbeam ice cream/ taking off your blue jeans." In a TikTok on April 15, Benson wrote, "Idk wtf Moonbeam ice cream is but it felt right. Leave me alone." He added, "I'm gonna make it a thing."

On Wednesday, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding up a pint of Benny's Moonbeam ice cream and on Thursday, he posted a picture on his Instagram Story showing a dish of two scoops of what looks like purple ice cream with chocolate sprinkles on top.

So, has Benson actually created a flavor of ice cream to go with his new song? Looks like we'll have to wait until the song is released to find out. But if he did, he wouldn't be the first artist to inspire an ice cream flavor. Last year, Van Leeuwen released a Sabrina Carpenter-inspired "Espresso" flavor, and there have been multiple Ben & Jerry's flavors inspired by musicians, from the late Jerry Garcia, Bob Marley and John Lennon, to Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews Band, Phish and Chance the Rapper.

