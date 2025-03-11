Benson Boone plans to release new album, 'American Heart,' this spring or summer

Benson Boone released his debut album, Fireworks & Roller Blades, last April, and he's got another album almost ready to go.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for a cover story, Benson says the album is tentatively titled American Heart and will be out in the spring or summer. With it, he hopes to banish thoughts of "Beautiful Things" from people's minds.

"I think I'm getting to the point where I just want people to know that there's more than just that song," he says of the hit, which was literally the biggest song in the world in 2024. "I think I'm a little past that point."

However, he's quick to note, "Of course I still love the song. I’m still proud of it. And I’ll be performing it for a while, so I hope that feeling sticks around.”

New song titles include "Mr. Electric Blue" — about his dad — and "Young American Heart," "The Man in Me," "Mystical Magical" and "I Wanna Be the One You Call." As for what the music sounds like, Benson tells Rolling Stone, "A lot of it is very Bruce Springsteen, Americana, like a little more of a retro vibe." He adds, "I've never believed so much in a body of work."

The Springsteen influence isn't unusual given that Benson says he and his four sisters used to clean the kitchen every night while listening to a playlist that included Bruce, as well as Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Queen. But he also says he absolutely loved One Direction and Justin Bieber, though he wasn't proud of it.

"I was too embarrassed to admit it to my friends," he says. ”I was probably a bigger fan of them than any of my sisters."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.