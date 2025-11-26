Benson, Bruno, Billie and more: Record Store Day Black Friday vinyls to shop

You can work off the calories after your Thanksgiving meal Thursday by walking around your local independent record store and picking up exclusive vinyls released for the 2025 Record Store Day Black Friday event. Here's a roundup of just some of the items you can score this year.

Benson Boone's 2023 EP, Pulse, is coming to vinyl for the first time. It's pressed on electric yellow and bright blue splatter vinyl, and it comes with a 12x24 poster.

Bruno Mars' debut EP, It's Better If You Don't Understand, is on vinyl for the first time. It features "Count On Me," "Talking to the Moon" and two other tracks.

Billie Eilish is putting out live recordings from Amazon's Songline series, which have never before had a physical release. The four-track LP includes live versions of "Birds of a Feather," "Wildflower" and more.

Chappell Roan is releasing a 7" vinyl with "The Subway" on one side and "The Giver" on the other.

Kesha has a 7" vinyl version of her 2024 Spotify Singles cover of Lindsey Buckingham's "Holiday Road"; the B-side is Kesha's unreleased version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which dates from 2010.

The deluxe version of Role Model's Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) is available as a 2-LP set on colored. It includes a few live performances, including one of "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" plus a collaboration with Laufey.

James Bay is releasing his debut album, Chaos and the Calm, featuring "Let It Go" on ruby/black marble vinyl with alternative cover art.

Matchbox Twenty is releasing Mad Season (Live 2001), a 2-LP set on truffle color vinyl documenting concert recordings from their tour promoting their second album, Mad Season. It includes hits like "If You're Gone" and "Bent."

