Best places to live in the Jacksonville metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Jacksonville metro area using data from Niche. (Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Callahan

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,502

#24. Middleburg

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 11,911

#23. Butler Beach

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,723

#22. Jacksonville

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 961,739

#21. St. Augustine Shores

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,921

#20. Yulee

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 15,521

#19. Green Cove Springs

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,937

#18. St. Augustine South

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,864

#17. St. Marys

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 18,805

#16. Asbury Lake

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 13,465

#15. Lakeside

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 31,548

#14. Neptune Beach

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,199

#13. Fernandina Beach

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 13,239

#12. Orange Park

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,062

#11. St. Augustine

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 14,979

#10. Atlantic Beach

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 13,353

#9. St. Augustine Beach

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 6,819

#8. Sawgrass

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,734

#7. Oakleaf Plantation

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 30,737

#6. World Golf Village

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,485

#5. Jacksonville Beach

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 23,601

#4. Fruit Cove

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 35,609

#3. Palm Valley

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,775

#2. Fleming Island

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 29,351

#1. Nocatee

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,581

