Best used car values of 2025

Depreciation is when something new loses value over time, and every car experiences it over the years. Some cars depreciate at a faster rate than others, based on several factors beyond normal wear and tear. While this might be bad news for the first owner, who experiences the effects of depreciation right after taking the keys at the dealership, it can be good news for car shoppers in search of a bargain.

With this in mind, CarMax partnered with car-review experts from Edmunds to determine the best used car values of 2025. These are cars that have lost much of their value compared to what they once cost and now present a compelling deal for a used car shopper.

You might notice a couple of luxury vehicles on this list. It's important to note that luxury vehicles can cost more to service and repair, but if you're OK with that, you're getting a vehicle that feels nicer to drive, has more features, and is offered at a more attainable price for the average person.

The following selection of vehicles is based on Edmunds sales data gathered from used car transactions from the fourth quarter of 2024. Vehicles with a high rate of depreciation were then cross-referenced with Edmunds' rating system. To make shopping easier, the "average days to sell" is also included so you can see how fast you should act when seeing a potential vehicle you're interested in.

2020 BMW 7 Series

Edmunds rating (when new): 8.4

Original new MSRP: $104,560

Avg used transaction price: $37,772

Value lost: 63.9%

Average days to sell: 38 days

RepairPal reliability rating: 2.5 out of 5

The 2020 BMW 7 Series is the German automaker's large flagship sedan, and as such, it is loaded with the best the brand has to offer. It starts with an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a host of advanced technology features, and an array of powertrains with immense power.

The 740i trim is the entry point into the 7 Series. Highlights of the 740i's standard features include an adaptive air suspension, a power trunk lid, and power-closing doors. Inside, you'll find a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and tech features that include a 10.25-inch center display, a navigation system, in-car Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

For 2020, the 7 Series received a cosmetic refresh, which featured a prominent new grille design that is bigger and bolder than the previous model. All 7 Series engines this year received power upgrades. The standard turbocharged V6 went from 320 horsepower to 335 horsepower, while the turbocharged V8 in the 750i trim makes a whopping 523 horsepower (up from 443 horsepower).

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Edmunds rating (when new): 7.9

Original new MSRP: $41,070

Avg used transaction price: $17,288

Value lost: 57.9%

Average days to sell: 45 days

RepairPal reliability rating: The average Reliability Rating for alternative fuel vehicles is 4.0, which is above average, but specific ratings for the Chevrolet Bolt EV are not available at this time.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt is an excellent example of what an electric vehicle can bring to the table. It's quick to accelerate, whisper quiet, and, best of all, it allows you to skip trips to the gas station. Additionally, the Bolt has surprising interior space for a vehicle that looks so small from the outside. Chevy updated the Bolt's battery pack for the 2020 model year, increasing its capacity without changing its size. This resulted in an increase in total range to a solid EPA-estimated 259 miles.

During Edmunds' official range test, the Bolt overperformed its EPA estimate and went an impressive 278 miles on a single charge when it was new. That said, like most things powered by a battery, an EV will lose roughly 1% to 2% of its capacity per year, so your maximum mileage numbers will vary from what is noted here.

Chevy Bolts priced under $25,000 should be eligible for the used car EV tax credit of up to $4,000 (provided you meet a few income requirements), which makes the Bolt an even better value.

2020 Lincoln Navigator

Edmunds rating (when new): 8.4

Original new MSRP: $94,263

Avg used transaction price: $44,518

Value lost: 52.8%

Average days to sell: 47 days

RepairPal reliability rating: 3.5 out of 5

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is a large three-row luxury SUV that stands out among its competitors thanks to a combination of style, presence, capability, and utility. The 2020 model year brought some welcome changes to the Navigator, with Lincoln making active driver-assist features, such as forward collision mitigation, standard, along with a few other changes. More high-tech features were also added, such as the ability to use your phone as a key.

The Navigator's standout feature is its powerful 450-horsepower turbocharged V6, which allows up to 8,600 pounds of towing capacity. The only way to top that is to move up to a full-size pickup to get significantly more towing ability.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is one of Edmunds' best three-row SUVs for 2020.

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Edmunds rating (when new): 7.9

Original new MSRP: $50,789

Avg used transaction price: $24,852

Value lost: 51.1%

Average days to sell: 49 days

RepairPal reliability rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Chrysler Pacifica is a comfortable and feature-packed minivan. Aside from being a good bang-for-your-buck minivan, there are three main reasons to choose the Pacifica over its competitors. First is the convenience and versatility of its Stow 'N Go seating, which allows you to fold the second-row seats into the floor in seconds. Second is the availability of all-wheel drive. Finally, there's the plug-in hybrid variant, which features an all-electric range of roughly 30 miles before the hybrid system kicks in.

The 2021 Pacifica received significant styling updates, new technology, and standard driver aids. Additionally, in 2022, Pacifica models equipped with the rear-seat entertainment system received Amazon Fire TV for Auto capability. This system allows second-row passengers to enjoy their streaming content. The front passengers can also stream movies and shows; however, the van must be in park.

Blue 2022 Mazda CX-9

Edmunds rating (when new): 7.9

Original new MSRP: $41,708

Avg used transaction price: $22,789

Value lost: 45.4%

Average days to sell: 31 days

RepairPal reliability rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Mazda CX-9 is a midsize three-row SUV that prioritizes style and the driving experience. It was positioned as a premium model that comes close to being on par with many luxury brands thanks to its impressive cabin materials and design. It's one of the more fun-to-drive vehicles in a class where driving enjoyment isn't really prioritized. Some of that nimbleness does come at a cost, however. The CX-9 is smaller than its competitors, and it falls short when it comes to cargo, utility, and third-row roominess.

For the 2020 model year, some CX-9s were available with a 9-inch center screen and captain's chairs for the second row. Several driver-assist features became standard equipment, such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assistance.

If you care about the way your SUV feels on the road and aren't always carrying a full load of passengers, the Mazda CX-9 is worth considering.

Parting Thoughts

The vehicles on this list have lost a significant part of their value from new, but that doesn't mean they're bad cars. Car shoppers sometimes look past lesser-known vehicles in favor of the class leaders, and as a result, these competitors don't hold their value as well. In the case of luxury cars, opting for a used one has its pros and cons, but for those willing to go this route, you're getting a lot of car for the money. Additionally, this rapid depreciation curve tends to stabilize after a while, and you're less likely to see another big drop in value.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.