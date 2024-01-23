Billie Eilish scores Oscar nomination for 'Barbie' song; Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo miss out

Billie Eilish has another shot at an Oscar: Her song from Barbie, "What Was I Made For?," is nominated for Best Original Song at the 96th Academy Awards.

Billie shares her nomination with her co-writer, her brother FINNEAS. Another Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken," written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is also nominated. However, "Dance the Night," Dua Lipa's song from the movie, which had made the shortlist, was not nominated.

Also missing from the nomination list: Olivia Rodrigo's "Can't Catch Me Now," from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which had also made the shortlist.

The other nominees for Best Original Song include "The Fire Inside," written by Diane Warren for Flamin' Hot; "It Never Went Away," written by Jon Batiste and Semisonic's Dan Wilson for American Symphony; and "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," written by Scott George for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Oppenheimer leads all nominees with 13 nods, followed by Poor Things with 11, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 and Barbie with eight.

The 96th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC Sunday, March 10.

