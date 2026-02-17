Billy Steinberg, co-writer of 'Like a Virgin,' 'True Colors,' 'Eternal Flame' & more, dead at 75

Billy Steinberg performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 42nd Annual Induction and Awards on June 16, 2011 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame)

Billy Steinberg, the songwriter who, with musical partner Tom Kelly, penned pop classics such as Madonna's "Like a Virgin," Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" and The Bangles' "Eternal Flame," died Feb. 16 in Los Angeles, his attorney Laurie Soriano confirmed to ABC News. He was 75.

With Steinberg usually writing the lyrics and Kelly most often writing the music, the duo scored an impressive string of hits through the '80s and '90s, including Whitney Houston's "So Emotional," The Pretenders' "I'll Stand By You," Heart's "Alone" and The Divinyls' "I Touch Myself."

After Kelly retired, Steinberg continued writing with other partners, penning hits like "Falling Into You" by Celine Dion and "Too Little Too Late" by JoJo.

Other artists who recorded Steinberg's songs include Linda Ronstadt, Pat Benatar, Tina Turner, Belinda Carlisle, Taylor Dayne, Bette Midler, Cheap Trick and REO Speedwagon.

Steinberg and Kelly were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

On Instagram, Lauper, who also recorded Steinberg and Kelly's song "I Drove All Night," wrote, "I'm so sorry to hear that my friend Billy Steinberg has passed away. He was such a nice guy and very supportive. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and Tom during this sad time."

Heart's Nancy Wilson wrote in the comments, "He was a wonderful spirit."

