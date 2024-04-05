Bruno Mars to play the grand opening of LA's new Intuit Dome

A new venue is opening in LA, and Bruno Mars has been tapped to christen its stage.

The Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers, will officially open on Thursday, August 15, and Bruno will do back-to-back opening night shows then and on Friday, August 16. It'll be Bruno's first performances in LA in six years.

Tickets for both shows go on sale April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Bruno's last full-fledged tour ended in 2018. He's performed in an ongoing residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas since 2016, and his next set of shows there starts June 7. After the Inuit Dome shows, he'll return to Vegas for another run of shows starting August 20.

After Bruno's performance, the first pop-rock concerts at the venue will be alt-rockers Twenty One Pilots on August 27 and 28. That will be followed by Usher's three shows in September, an October 11 show by Weezer and an October 12 show by Billy Joel.

