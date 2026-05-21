Bruno Mars treats high school seniors, scores Latin chart success

Despite many requests, Bruno Mars didn't appear at a high school graduation ceremony in Columbus, Ohio -- but he did send along a special gift for the seniors.

ABC affiliate WSYX-TV in Columbus, Ohio, reports that the students at Hilliard Darby High School have been asking Bruno to come to their graduation, which was originally scheduled for May 20, but was then moved to May 19. Why? Because Bruno's Columbus concert on May 20 was expected to snarl traffic in the city.

As a result, Alex Eldridge, class president, created a TikTok account featuring daily videos imploring Bruno to come to their ceremony. He didn't show -- but he did send an ice cream truck from a local business to provide the graduates and their families with free sundaes.

Alex told WSYX on May 20, "It’s, like, really incredible. I just think we’re so lucky. Thank you to Bruno Mars ... I mean, the feeling was insane yesterday. It was awesome.”

In other Bruno Mars news, his decision to create a Spanish-language version of his song "Risk It All" has paid off, as the new version, "Lo Arriesgo Todo," has now stormed the Billboard Latin charts. It has debuted at #20 on Hot Latin Songs, #6 on Latin Pop Airplay, and is currently #1 on Hot Latin Pop Songs and Latin Digital Songs Sales.

Meanwhile, "Risk It All" has now re-entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, which combines the data from both versions.

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