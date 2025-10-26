Call her Mrs.: Carly Rae Jepsen is married

You can now call her Mrs., maybe: Carly Rae Jepsen is officially a married woman.

The pop star exchanged vows with music producer Cole M.G.N. in an intimate celebration at New York City's legendary Chelsea Hotel on Oct. 4, Vogue reports.

The couple chose the iconic Bard Room, a nod to the hotel’s rich artistic history and its personal significance to them as a creative sanctuary during trips to the city.

Carly took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to share photos from the happy day with the caption, "Husband. That feels good to say. New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life."

Carly and Cole's wedding comes a year after she quietly went public with their engagement on Instagram in September 2024, posting a series of romantic photos, including a close-up of her dark gemstone ring on a gold band, captioned simply, "Very engaged over here."

According to Vogue, Carly wore a custom strapless corset gown by Australian designer Toni Maticevski for the ceremony and later slipped into a soft, tiered Danielle Frankel dress for the reception, both styled with pearl earrings handcrafted by her mother, Alexandra Lanzarott.

Carly's aunt and uncle officiated the ceremony, and her friend Rufus Wainwright surprised the guests by performing Leonard Cohen's song "Chelsea Hotel #2." The first book Carly ever gave Cole was fellow Canadian Cohen's The Book of Longing.

About 100 guests attended the private New York event, which Jepsen described as intentionally personal, joyful and rooted in shared creative history rather than spectacle.

