Camila Cabello releases new single, "I LUV IT," with Playboi Carti

Camila Cabello fans can finally hear the song she's been teasing for weeks -- and watch the video, as well.

"I LUV IT" samples Gucci Mane's 2009 song "Lemonade" and interpolates the chorus of Rihanna's song "Cockiness (Love It)." It features Playboi Carti, who also appears with Camila in the song's video.

In the song, Camila talks about being totally into someone, singing, "I'm blackin' out, I'm on a spiral/ I need you now and tomorrow" and "Meteor shower, in your power/ Seein' stars, oh my God."

Camila says in a statement, "Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them."

She adds, "Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT."

In the video, which is full of surreal imagery, Camila appears to be portraying either a victim of that kind of chaos and passion, or someone trying to escape it.

As she sings, we see Camila sitting in a hospital emergency room with an arrow through her chest, running down an alley while being chased by vicious dogs, grappling with a female wrestler, dancing blindfolded, clinging to a palm tree while someone tries to chop it down and, most disturbingly, sprawled out and bloody on the roof of a dented car, having seemingly landed there after jumping from above.

So far, Camila hasn't announced any details of her new album.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

