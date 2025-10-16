Candy by the ocean: Joe Jonas & DNCE book Halloween show in Miami

Jonas Brothers' current tour, Greetings From Your Hometown, is all about nostalgia. But if watching JoBros play a couple of songs by Joe Jonas' side project DNCE during their set isn't enough for you, you'll be happy to hear that the group is going to do an actual gig.

The "Cake by the Ocean" combo will be performing at a Halloween party on Oct. 31 at FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami. The group, which also includes guitarist JinJoo Lee and drummer Jack Lawless, promises "a mischief-filled night of tricks, treats and their fan-favorite hits."

“This is going to be the ultimate Halloween party,” Joe says in a statement. "We have a lot of tricks up our sleeve and can’t wait to see Miami all dressed up, dancing with us all night long.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. A fan presale begins the same day, but one hour earlier.

DNCE is squeezing in the gig between Jonas Brothers tour dates: JoBros are performing Oct. 29 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Nov. 1 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The JoBros set list includes "Cake by the Ocean" as well as another DNCE song, "Toothbrush."

