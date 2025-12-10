Catch Gwen Stefani, Bebe Rexha and more on 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'

After the presents are all unwrapped, tune into ABC on Christmas Day for some festive musical performances.

This year's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, American Idol winner Iam Tongi, R&B stars Coco Jones and Mariah the Scientist and country group Lady A.

The artists will be seen performing at Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, the Disney Cruise Line and Disney's Aulani resort in Hawai'i. Alfonso Ribeiro and Zootopia 2 star Ginnifer Goodwin will co-host.

You'll see Gwen sing "White Christmas," Bebe sing Wham!'s "Last Christmas" and Lady A sing "Winter Wonderland" on the show, which airs at 10 a.m. ET on ABC, and 11 a.m. ET on Disney+ and Hulu. Nicole will sing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," while Iam will sing "The Christmas Song."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

