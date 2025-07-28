Celeb pals congratulate Charli XCX as she shares more wedding photos

Charli XCX has finally gotten around to posting some of her wedding photos on Instagram, and some of her celebrity pals rushed to offer their congratulations in the comments.

Charli and George Daniel, drummer for The 1975, tied the knot July 19 in London after confirming their engagement in November 2023. On Instagram, Charli posted a carousel of photos from the nuptials, captioned, "did something." We see Charli in her wedding dress and veil and sunglasses, holding a bouquet, George smoking a cigarette in his suit, the couple at a table during their celebratory meal, Charli holding up a plate of some sort of food, and the two smooching in front of the registry office where they got married.

In the comments, Dua Lipa wrote, "A WHOLE WIFE!!!!" while Lorde shared, "Beautiful stuff." Hailey Bieber added the heart eyes emoji and Paris Hilton commented, "Congratulations love!" Tove Lo wrote, "Aaaw the best couple congrats." Ice Spice and Anya Taylor-Joy also sent congratulatory emojis.

Even the Bratz doll company -- which isn't technically Brat, but close -- got into the act, commenting, "Everything IS romantic," quoting Charli's song of the same name.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.