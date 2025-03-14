Chappell Roan on making fun of country boys on 'The Giver': 'I've dated a few'

By Andrea Dresdale

Chappell Roan said that she finds it "bold and scary" to release her new track, "The Giver," because it's, as she puts it, "a full-a** country song." But she's also concerned that people may not like that the song makes fun of country boys — the kind she grew up dating.

"It's scary ... I wonder if people are going to revolt against me making a very clearly lesbian song, where I poke fun at country boys," she tells Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "I've dated a few. I love a country boy. I love them."

"I love a man who can shovel horse manure. I love that," she continues. "I love a man who will sit in grass. I've dated a farm boy. I've dated someone who worked on a dairy farm. But I've also dated someone who will literally not sit on grass and not touch a bug. I appreciate the country way. But also, you will find me making fun of them all!"

Chappell adds that country boys taught her a valuable lesson, because in high school boys would often try to "shush" her. "That's how I learned that I am never going to have this done to me ever again," she says. "I'm never going to have someone put their hand up and say, 'Stop talking.'"

In "The Giver," Chappell tries to pick up a woman by telling her how much better she is than a man. "I ain't no country boy quitter/ I get the job done," she sings. "Girl, I don't need no lifted truck/ revvin' loud to pick you up/ ... good luck finding a man who has the means/ to rhinestone cowgirl all night long."

