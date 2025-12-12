Chappell Roan, Rihanna & more make 'Vogue' 55 Best Dressed People of 2025 list

Rihanna attends The 2025 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

There are plenty of best-dressed lists out there, but what's better than making the one put together by Vogue?

The fashion bible is out with its list of the 55 Best Dressed People of 2025, and quite a few pop stars made the list, including the perennially best dressed Rihanna. The mag praises Rih for her "unbeatable mix-and-match" looks, including "vintage with fresh-off-the-runway; sportswear with couture -- that, frankly, no one else can pull off … or would even have the audacity to attempt in the first place."

Vogue says Rihanna's best outfit of 2025 was her Met Gala look: She announced her third pregnancy while wearing a Marc Jacobs skirt-suit and hat.

Chappell Roan is also on the list, for her "elaborate, over-the-top custom costumes that pay loving homage to drag queens and folklore creatures alike," writes Vogue. The magazine chose the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to headline Mexico's Corona Capital festival as her best look of the year.

"Lover Girl" Laufey is praised by Vogue for her "whimsical, coquettish style that ranges from errand outfits to event dressing," and says her best look was a butter yellow custom Bode tulle dress embellished with gemstones and sequins that she wore on the LA stop on her tour.

Doechii makes the list for the "four custom Thom Browne looks" she rocked at the Grammys. Vogue chose her head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Met Gala ensemble as her best look of the year, adding that the "viral clip of her demanding more umbrellas to hide from the paparazzi" made it "even more iconic."

Finally Tyla made the list for her "skimpy, playful, hot archival pieces." Vogue chose the George Troch jacket made of mussel shells she wore last month as her best outfit.

