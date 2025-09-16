Chappell Roan sets charity pre-parties for upcoming NY, Pasadena & KC shows

Chappell Roan is using her upcoming limited series of concerts — dubbed the Visions of Damsels + Other Dangerous Things tour — to raise money for a cause near to her heart.

She's playing in New York, Pasadena and Kansas City, and the night before the first show in each city there will be an official, ticketed preparty. The New York party will take place Friday at Gramercy Theatre. The Kansas City party is set for Oct. 2 at Switchback at Incline on 9th. The Pasadena preparty will be Oct. 9 at Echoplex in LA.

Each party will feature "all your fave Chappell tracks and iconic pop anthems," as well as "music videos on the big screen," "dancing on stage," "giveaways you don't want to miss" and, of course, "drag performances giving full damsel fantasy." One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to organizations "dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth."

And so fans don't get the wrong idea, the organizers are obliged to note, "Chappell Roan will not be in attendance, but her spirit sure will."

The series of shows kicks off Saturday in Queens, New York.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.