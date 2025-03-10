Chappell Roan slays during Paris Fashion Week debut

Chappell Roan was living her best life at her first Paris Fashion Week.

Right after performing at Elton John's Oscar viewing party, Chappell headed to Paris to attend multiple fashion shows, most from the front row, and documented all her looks on her Instagram.

First up was Rabanne, a house she has history with: At the 2024 MTV VMAs, she wore a chainmail dress and headpiece created by the label. She wore a backless cream and sliver slip, with her signature white face makeup and a dramatic eye. That was followed by the Rick Owens show, where she wore a strapless, structural silver gown with a bare midriff and butterfly-inspired dots all over her face.

The next day, Chappell wore a red Ludovic de Saint Sernin one-shoulder dress, with her hair in a ponytail and slightly less dramatic makeup. That was followed by the Vivienne Westwood show, where Chappell sat front row with Ice Spice and PinkPantheress. She wore a black maxi dress that revealed one of her breasts, covered by a sheer layer of fabric.

That night, she went to the Alexander McQueen show, where she sat front row and wore a black tailored suit and yellow shirt, whiteface makeup and a pantyhose on her head. She also had time to attend the Yohji Yamamoto show, but sported perhaps her weirdest look at a show for the brand whose name translates to "Fecal Matter." She wore a black textured dress and a feathered headpiece with very tall, pointy things sticking out of each side.

Her final day was spent at the Valentino show, wearing a massive off-the-shoulder ball gown with pink flowers.

Chappell described her experiences as "a dream come true."

