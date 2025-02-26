Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO' outfit raises nearly $89K for LA wildfire relief charity auction

Chappell Roan's majorette outfit from her video for "HOT TO GO" was a top seller at a charity auction Feb. 25 that raised funds for LA wildfire relief.

The costume, originally projected to bring a bit over $1,000, went for $88,900. An outfit she wore onstage in September of 2023 sold for more than $22,000, while boots she wore for her Rolling Stone photo shoot went for more than $6,000.

And she wasn't the only pop star whose clothing brought in big bucks. The polka-dot outfit Sabrina Carpenter wore in her video for "Taste" went for 37 times its estimate, selling for $22,225. The hooded blue velvet minidress she wore in the clip for "Please Please Please" sold for 22 times its estimate, bringing in just under $35,000.

An ensemble that Charli XCX wore on her Sweat Tour went for $22,225, and the gown that Olivia Rodrigo wore to the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes sold for just over $10,000. The earrings Billie Eilish wore in the video for "What Was I Made For" sold for nearly $6,000.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to the Pasadena Humane Society, Alta Dena Girls, One Voice LA, and Friends In Deed, which are all dedicated to supporting those affected by the wildfires throughout Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.