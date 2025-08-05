Charli XCX doesn't mind if you 'destroy' her new signature line of $100 Chucks

Charli XCX's new line of "Partygirl" customizable Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars sneakers are out now and they'll only be available for three days. But even though they're limited-edition and cost $100 a pair, Charli encourages her fans to "destroy" them.

The shoes are printed with designs that make them look ripped and distressed, but Charli tells Billboard, "If you want to go over the printed rips and distressed marks by really destroying them and cutting holes into the fabric, you can. I don't have to do it all for you ... I like that people can destroy the shoe on their own terms if they want to."

As for why she created the shoes to look distressed, Charli explains, "I always like the idea of having to destroy something yourself to get to the best version of it … and that’s what I’m doing with the shoes ... [t]his idea that perfection is stale and destruction is real — that’s where my head was at when designing the shoes."

While the shoes have "Brat" printed on the soles and the designs make reference to songs on Brat, they're not available in Brat green: Instead, they come in more muted tones, like "bridal rose" and "winter sky." She explains, "Yes, of course, the album cover was green, but I never really wear green … and that's always been intentional."

"The color scheme of the album is much more neutral, inspired by concrete and wearing essential items when you go to a party, white top ... your favorite leather jacket, black boots ... And so, the color scheme of the shoes is designed to fit into that world," she says.

