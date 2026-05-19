Charli XCX releasing fashion-coded new song 'SS26'

Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Following the release of "Rock Music," Charli XCX is now teasing a new song seemingly inspired by fashion.

Charli posted a video clip on Instagram of a group of people seated in the front row at a fashion show. One of them appears to be French fashion editor Carine Roitfield, who says in French, "Fashion won't save us," before adding in English, "but let's go on the runway and walk."

The video then displays the text: "SS26, May 21, 4PM PST/ 7PM EST/ 12AM GMA. Doors open 30 minutes prior."

"SS26" is the title of a song now available to presave. Carine Roitfield left a heart in the comments, and Charli replied, "Bisous xx," which means "kisses" in French.

On her other Instagram page, Charli posted an image of a formal invitation to the "presentation of Charli XCX SS26 directed by Torso." Torso is a directing duo made up of David Toro and Solomon Chase, who were behind the camera for Madonna's upcoming Confessions II short film.

The invitation also includes a link to Charli's website, which features the same announcement.

But what does it all mean? In the caption, Charli wrote, "recorded this song in october during SS26. see you at the show thursday xx."

In this context, "SS26" means the spring/summer 2026 fashion collections, which were presented in Paris in October 2025. Charli also shared what appear to be the song's lyrics on her Substack. They read, "Spring Summer 26/ When the world is gonna end no hope for any of it/ Yeah we're walking on a runway that goes straight to hell/ Nothing's gonna save us not music fashion or film/ Spring Summer 26."

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