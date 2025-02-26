Charli XCX wins BRIT Award for songwriter of the year

The BRIT Awards take place March 1 in London, but Charli XCX just found out she's already won one of the most prestigious categories.

Charli is the most-nominated artist this year at the BRITs, with five nods: artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, dance act and pop act. And she's been announced as the recipient of the BRITs songwriter of the year award, which is decided by a select panel of judges. Past recipients include Ed Sheeran and RAYE.

Damian Christian, chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said of her win, "Charli has had an undeniable year ... [her] songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative, and, having been one of the UK's leading songwriters for a number of years now, has taken her craft to new heights with her global phenomenon Brat."

Also ahead of the BRITs, Myles Smith was announced as the winner of the rising star award, while Sabrina Carpenter was named the recipient of the global success award — she'll get the award at the ceremony. Sabrina and Myles will also perform during the telecast, along with Teddy Swims and Lola Young.

