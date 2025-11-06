Charli XCX's 'Wuthering Heights' track 'House' out Nov. 10

Charli XCX is ready for people to fall in love again and again with the music of Wuthering Heights.

The singer teased that "House," the first track from her album for Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic, will be released on Monday, Nov. 10. The song features John Cale of The Velvet Underground.

In a lengthy Instagram Story message, Charli explains how she got involved in the project and how a quote from Cale — "elegant and brutal" — inspired the album's sound.

She writes that the phrase stuck with her, and she reached out to Cale to get his opinions on the songs and see if he wanted to collaborate.

“I sent him some songs and we started talking specifically about House,” she writes. “We spoke about the idea of a poem. He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do. And it was… well it made me cry.”

She continues, “I feel so lucky to have been able to work with John on this song. I’ve been so excited to share it with you all, sitting quietly in anticipation. And on Monday, it’s yours.”

Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, hits theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.