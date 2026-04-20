Check out Noah Kahan's response to little girl who wanted to play his music for her worm

Noah Kahan has wormed his way into one family's heart by responding to their TikTok video.

A 5-year-old girl from Illinois named Caroline went viral on TikTok for a video that shows her finding an earthworm -- who she later named Mira -- and asking her mom to play Noah Kahan's music for it.

When her mom, Gianna, asked what song she wanted, Caroline requested "Orange Juice," a song from Stick Season about two friends, one of whom is an alcoholic who now says she's now sober.

"Orange juice in the kitchen/ bought for the children," Caroline added, quoting the song's lyrics.

Gianna sent the video to Caroline's grandmother Amanda, who posted it on TikTok. "The night I posted the video, it had a few comments and shares, and people were tagging Noah Kahan," Amanda tells People. "I didn't think too much about it." But in the morning, she saw that the post had gotten hundreds of comments, including one from Noah.

"That worms gonna have some complicated feelings," Noah wrote.

Amanda then posted a follow-up video of Gianna telling Caroline that Noah saw the video and responded. "Oh my God! I'm so excited!" the little girl replied.

Amanda tells People, "Life, in general right now is so stressful and ugly for a lot of people. I hope that just for a moment anyone that watched this video took a pause, and enjoyed something so pure, just motivated by love."

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