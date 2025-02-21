Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Cape Coral metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro using data from Zillow.

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#14. Captiva, FL

- 1-year price change: -$82,143 (-5.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$378,262 (+40.9%)

- Typical home value: $1,303,892 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Boca Grande, FL

- 1-year price change: -$75,196 (-2.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,316,534 (+81.5%)

- Typical home value: $2,932,851 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Sanibel, FL

- 1-year price change: -$71,182 (-7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,649 (+21.8%)

- Typical home value: $886,587 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Fort Myers Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: -$37,400 (-6.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,242 (+30.1%)

- Typical home value: $549,980 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Estero, FL

- 1-year price change: -$30,104 (-5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,421 (+62.0%)

- Typical home value: $516,083 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Bonita Springs, FL

- 1-year price change: -$30,078 (-5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$211,797 (+63.1%)

- Typical home value: $547,565 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Cape Coral, FL

- 1-year price change: -$25,525 (-6.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,993 (+56.2%)

- Typical home value: $363,960 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Alva, FL

- 1-year price change: -$24,548 (-5.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,509 (+58.7%)

- Typical home value: $415,205 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Fort Myers, FL

- 1-year price change: -$23,662 (-6.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,119 (+55.1%)

- Typical home value: $343,688 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#5. North Fort Myers, FL

- 1-year price change: -$23,620 (-7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,917 (+50.1%)

- Typical home value: $296,258 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bokeelia, FL

- 1-year price change: -$15,984 (-3.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,227 (+57.4%)

- Typical home value: $412,112 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Saint James City, FL

- 1-year price change: -$12,217 (-2.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,395 (+54.4%)

- Typical home value: $441,289 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Lehigh Acres, FL

- 1-year price change: -$6,927 (-2.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,767 (+80.1%)

- Typical home value: $307,605 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Miromar Lakes, FL

- 1-year price change: -$2,067 (-0.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$524,712 (+77.3%)

- Typical home value: $1,203,564 (#3 most expensive city in metro)