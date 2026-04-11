Coachella 2026: Teddy Swims has three guests, HUNTR/X joins KATSEYE, 'Sabrinawood' Carpenter headlines

David Lee Roth, Teddy Swims, Vanessa Carlton and Joe Jonas pose backstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella's first night featured guest stars to spare.

Teddy Swims brought out not one, not two, but three guest stars: Joe Jonas, for "When You Look Me in the Eyes;" Vanessa Carlton, for "A Thousand Miles;" and, most surprisingly, David Lee Roth, original lead singer of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Van Halen, for a rendition of that band's 1984 #1 hit, "Jump."

After Teddy sang his new single “Mr. Know It All,” the sound of a doorbell chimed, and Teddy told the crowd, “I’ll get it. I wonder who it could be this time.” Swims then opened the door to Roth, shouting, “Oh my God! It’s David Lee Roth from the best f****** band of all time, Van Halen.”

Also on Friday night, HUNTR/X made a surprise appearance, joining another Grammy-nominated girl group, KATSEYE, for their Coachella set. EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna popped up to sing "Golden," giving the song an eight-person rendition.

Sabrina Carpenter headlined Friday, fulfilling the prediction she made when she previously performed at Coachella in 2024. She took the stage with an elaborate, glamorous production dubbed "Sabrinawood."

"I can’t believe I’m headlining Coachella!” Sabrina said, before adding, "I mean, I can a little bit, but it’s nicer to say that, right?”

There were no musical guests during Sabrina's set, but there were two filmed pieces featuring legendary actors. In one, Sam Elliott played a sheriff who pulls Sabrina over, while the other featured Susan Sarandon playing a grown-up version of Sabrina. Plus, Will Ferrell made a real life cameo as an electrician, and Samuel L. Jackson contributed a voiceover to "Juno." For the set closer, "Tears," Sabrina sang while being lifted up on a "geyser" of water.

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