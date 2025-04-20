Coachella Weekend 2: Lady Gaga deals with broken mic, Benson Boone trolls crowd, Ed Sheeran makes debut

Lady Gaga had a microphone malfunction and Benson Boone did a callback to last weekend as they both performed at Coachella weekend two.

Gaga's Friday night set was the same as her set last week, except this time, her head microphone cut off during the second song of the night, "Abracadabra." But pro that she is, Gaga switched to a regular handheld microphone to perform the song's now-iconic choreography. A few minutes later, she got a new head microphone and all was well for the rest of the show.

Later in the show, as Gaga sat at the piano, she told the crowd, "I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live." She added, "I guess all we can do is our best, and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight.”

Her set included "Bloody Mary," "Bad Romance," "Paparazzi," "Shallow," "Die With a Smile" and "Born This Way," as well as plenty of tracks from her new album Mayhem.

Meanwhile, Benson Boone, who brought out Queen guitarist Brian May on weekend one for renditions of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and his own "Beautiful Things," trolled the audience for its lukewarm reaction to May's appearance last week.

He teased on TikTok, "Just wait till you see who I bring up for Bohemian Rhapsody today." After he started the song, he brought out a cardboard cutout of May instead, parading it around and serenading it as he finished the song.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran made a low-key Coachella debut on Saturday, performing solo in the Mojave tent at 3 p.m. He also brought with him the "Old Phone Pub," which he'd built to go along with a song on his new album, and teased a secret show there later on.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.