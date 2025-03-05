Coldplay's Chris Martin to help pick 2026 World Cup halftime performer

Coldplay's Chris Martin will help pick the first-ever World Cup halftime performer.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that the 2026 edition of its famed soccer tournament, which will be held in North America, will be the first to feature a halftime show, and that Martin and longtime Coldplay creative director Phil Harvey will be involved in the artist selection process.

Martin and Harvey will also advise in the lineup for a planned FIFA event at New York City's Times Square, which will take place during the World Cup's final weekend.

"[I] want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalize the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square," Infantino says.

Coldplay previously headlined the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show, which also featured Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, among others.

