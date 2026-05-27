Dale bald-e! Pitbull wants volunteers as he attempts to set unique Guinness World Record

Pitbull announced in February that he's going to try to set a Guinness World Record during his July 10 show at London's Hyde Park for the most people wearing bald caps in one place. But now, he's asking for fans to help him pull off the singular feat.

Pitbull's Instagram page and the page for the festival at which he'll be performing, BST Hyde Park, posted a request for volunteers on Wednesday. "In case you missed it, we're going for a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with Mr Worldwide, @pitbull and we need a squad of legendary volunteers to help make it official," reads the post.

"Your mission (should you choose to accept it): Count the shiny-headed Bald-es in the crowd and help us make history. Ticket holders and non-ticket holders are welcome to sign up."

"What are we looking for: Legends who can count. That's literally it," the post continues. "What's in it for you?

Witness a sea of bald caps in Hyde Park. Once the counting is complete, stay and enjoy Pitbull's headline show. Be part of history."

You can sign up now to volunteer.

As for why he's doing this, Pitbull noticed in recent years that people of both sexes have been dressing up like him at his concerts, wearing suits and bald caps. After a U.K. radio station proposed that he try to go for the record, Pitbull and his team signed off on the attempt.

Speaking to The New York Times last June about why they were wearing bald caps, one fan said, "We have adult money, and this is what this generation is choosing to spend it on."

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