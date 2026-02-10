Demi Lovato cancels multiple shows on her upcoming tour to 'protect my health'

Demi Lovato is "Confident" that her decision to cancel several shows on her upcoming It's Not That Deep tour is the right thing to do for her well-being.

She posted on her Instagram Story a message saying that she has "overextended what may be possible." She wrote, "To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will handle the entire run of the tour."

As a result, she said, her planned shows in Nashville, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta and Denver have been canceled. The Charlotte show on April 8 was supposed to be the tour kickoff; the tour will now begin in Orlando, Florida, on April 13. All tickets purchased for that show will be honored for the new date; for the other shows, refunds will be available.

She concluded by saying, "I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me!"

The tour comes in support of Demi's 2025 album, It's Not That Deep, which found her moving from her previous rock sound to dance-pop.

