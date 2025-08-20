Demi Lovato celebrates anniversary of album that 'let me meet my soulmate'

Demi Lovato has returned to her pop music roots after revealing in a recent interview that "the rock stuff didn't work for me." But she still took time out Tuesday to celebrate her rock era, because it did end up impacting her life in a major way.

Aug. 19 marked the third anniversary of the release of Demi's rock album, HOLY FVCK. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "happy birthday Holy Fvck! 3 years ago you changed my life. let me scream, heal, love ... and even meet my soulmate."

It was while working on the album in 2022 that Demi met Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, who co-wrote some of the songs. They began dating, got engaged in December 2023 and tied the knot in May of this year.

"to everyone who still blasts this record and made it theirs too, thank you," Demi continued. "i'll never forget what this album gave me."

In the same podcast interview in which Demi said that rock music didn't work for her, she also said, "It was a passion project. ... I grew up listening to ... the rock stuff." But, she noted, "I realize what worked for me was 'Cool for the Summer' and these other big pop songs, and I'm like, 'Why don't I just go back to that?'"

The first release from Demi's upcoming pop/dance album is "Fast," out now.

In addition to the anniversary of the album, Demi has something else to celebrate to week: Wednesday is her 33rd birthday.

