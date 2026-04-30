Demi Lovato isn't just inspiring her fans on tour, she's inspiring her husband, too

Jutes and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the Demi Lovato "It's Not That Deep" Tour at Madison Square Garden on April 24, 2026, in New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Demi Lovato is on her It's Not That Deep tour, where she's not only inspiring fans with her shows, but also someone close to her: her husband Jordan Lutes, the recording artist known as Jutes.

Jutes, who has new music out now, will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August. He said Demi's tour is a great blueprint for how to put on a show that'll keep fans coming back.

"Even if that wasn't my wife, I would still say she's one of the best to do it," Jutes told ABC Audio. "Like, vocally, no one's really touching her. And just seeing what she puts into the live show, like, she's really about it when it comes to the live show, and that's something that means a lot to me."

"I want to play shows forever and that's the thing that means the most to me is, like, having people actually come out to the show and buy tickets," he continued, adding, "So being around her and watching how much she puts into her live show, it's just inspiring and ... it fires me up."

Jutes also noted that Demi understands how a great live show helps build a fanbase, which is why watching her perform reminds him never to "just phone it in."

"I feel like that's how you create a connection with your fans, like, the type of connection she has with her fans is for life, you know?" he said. "Because of how much she gives in the live element. So I think that it's really important. And yeah, it's just cool to watch her."

He's even joined her onstage. When Demi played New York's Madison Square Garden on April 24, she brought him out for a duet of "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls.

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