Demi Lovato and new husband played Rock, Paper, Scissors to decide who said vows first

Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix
By Andrea Dresdale

As previously reported, Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, were married on May 25. But now we've got more details about the ceremony, including the unusual way the couple decided who would deliver their vows first.

According to Vogue, Demi and Jutes tied the knot in front of 135 friends and family at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara. The couple's friend Dave Osokow performed the ceremony, but when it came to vows, neither wanted to go first, so they played Rock, Paper, Scissors. "We tied at first, and then Jordan won, so I went first," Demi says.

The couple's first dance was to "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls, and none other than Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik was present to perform it live. "It was surreal," Demi tells Vogue. "This was a pinch-us moment. It's our favorite song and has so much meaning to both of us." Later, Demi's pal Paris Hilton took over the DJ booth and got everyone dancing.

Demi shared, "I just felt loved. All that life has brought me to this moment, and it was more than worth it. It was so special being able to marry my best friend, my soulmate, and the love of my life. It’s hard to put into words what Jordan means to me. To find a love like this has completed my life in so many ways."

She added, "We don’t complete each other as we did the work to complete ourselves first—and I think that’s a really important thing to do.”

You can see all 101 wedding pictures over at Vogue.com.

