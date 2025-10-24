Demi Lovato releases new album, 'It's Not That Deep'

Demi Lovato is out with her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep.

The 11-track dance-pop album features the previously released singles "Fast," "Here All Night" and "Kiss." Demi took to Instagram Friday to speak about how much this album means to her.

“this album era has been such a joyful and fun time in my life,” she writes. “i really feel like i’m exactly where i’m supposed to be.”

She continues, “every piece of this world was created with so much love. from set to the studio, i’ve enjoyed every moment of this process and i hope you can feel it when you listen. i’m so glad it’s finally yours to laugh, dance, and even cry to (because let’s be real, i had to get *a little* deep).”

Her husband, the musician Jutes, supported her in the comments, writing, "YOU DID IT! I feel blessed to be able to watch your greatness from so close. There is no one better, no one more talented, no one sexier and no one more deserving of all the love and praise. Beyond proud of u baby. I love u!"

Demi also released a music video Friday for a live version of the song "Let You Go."

She's set to play a one-night-only performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking her first headlining show in two years.

