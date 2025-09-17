Disney kids unite: Demi Lovato wishes Selena Gomez the best

Demi Lovato is happily married, and she's glad her former Barney & Friends co-star will be walking down the aisle, too.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, a viewer asked if Demi had listened to her old pal Selena Gomez's album I Said I Love You First, which she made with her fiancé, Benny Blanco. The viewer also wanted to know if Demi had heard a recent Selena interview where she gushed about how good it was to see Demi "doing her thing."

"I have listened to the album — really, really great job,” Demi replied. "I loved the songs on it. ‘Bluest Flame’ was my song.” She also said that Selena's comments were "very, very sweet."

She added, "I couldn't be happier for her — she's engaged, I just wish her the best." That's nice to hear, considering they've definitely had their ups and downs over the years.

Demi and Selena costarred in Barney & Friends when they were kids. They both went on to become Disney Channel stars, and pop stars and actresses in their own right. They also costarred in the 2009 movie Princess Protection Program, leading a fan to write in the comments, "okay so princess protection program 2 when??"

