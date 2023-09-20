Does Halsey have a new boyfriend?

Halsey seems to have officially moved on after breaking up with Alev Aydin, the father of their son.

The New York Post has photos of Avan Jogia, an actor perhaps best known for playing Beck Oliver in Nickelodeon's Victorious, and Halsey holding hands, kissing and hugging while watching a performance at the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, California.

The two have been linked for several months and were seen together on a beach in Barcelona in June.

Halsey and Aydin split up about five months ago; in April, the singer filed for primary physical custody of their son, Ender, but said the two planned to co-parent.

