Doja Cat, Gracie Abrams to perform at 'Vogue World' event

Vogue World: Hollywood, a star-studded fashion benefit, will take place Sunday in LA, and both Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams will be on hand to provide the entertainment.

Doja and Gracie will perform at the event. One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds will go to the Entertainment Community Fund to help professionals in Hollywood's costume community who were impacted by the LA wildfires earlier this year. The event will be livestreamed on vogue.com starting at 6 p.m. PDT Sunday.

Gracie recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Spain. Doja will kick off her Tour Ma Vie world tour in November in New Zealand.

In addition to the performances, there will be a runway show featuring models wearing original movie costumes by top costume designers like Colleen Atwood, Ruth E. Carter and Arianne Phillips, as well as interpretations of classic movie looks by Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Alaïa, Marc Jacobs, Valentino and Balmain.

Plus, Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo has designed an exclusive eight-piece Vogue World: Hollywood capsule that celebrates iconic LA landmarks. It'll be available at fearofgod.com, with 100% of Vogue's proceeds going to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Among the stars attending are Miley Cyrus, Ashley Park, Gwyneth Paltrow, Karol G, Nicole Kidman, Ayo Edebiri and Dakota Johnson.

