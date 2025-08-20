Doja Cat unveils cover art, trailer for new album 'Vie'

Ahead of Thursday's release of her new single, "Jealous Type," Doja Cat has dropped a trailer and revealed the cover art for her new album, Vie, due Sept. 26.

The trailer starts with quick cuts of Doja in Paris, wearing a bunch of glamorous outfits. We can hear her repeating in French, "Je sais que tu es ma vie," which means, "I know you are my life." The title of the album, Vie, means "life" in French.

Next, Doja's getting into a red sports car wearing a very '80s look, as the French-accented man in the driver's seat asks her, "Where to, madame?" Cut to Doja in a completely different look in front of the Eiffel Tower, and then cut back to Doja in car the saying, "Anywhere. Nowhere. Just drive."

Then, exasperated, she says, "Not this one," climbs over the driver and out the driver's side door and gets into another red sports car. "This one," she grins, as the car speeds away.

Autographed vinyls and CDs are now available for preorder. She writes on Instagram, "Every week I'm dropping new, exclusive albums on my store so stay tuned for more, including the first vinyl from my 'Love Languages Collection.'"

Speaking about the album, Doja recently told V magazine, "I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project. I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it's popular."

She adds, "The concept is very pointed towards love, romance, and sex—and discourse in relationships. ... This album is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future. ... What I hope it could be."

