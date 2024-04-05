Doja Cat's deluxe album 'Scarlet 2 CLAUDE' is out now

After teasing it for several days, Doja Cat has officially dropped Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, the deluxe version of her 2023 album, Scarlet. In addition, she's released a music video for one of the new songs: "MASC" featuring Teezo Touchdown. Doja co-directed the clip with Jamal Peters. The other feature on the album comes from A$AP Rocky, who appears on a song called "URRRGE!!!!!!"

"MASC" is a ballad which hears Doja warning her man, "Don't you make me put you on the couch again/Don’t you make me kick you out the house again/On your a**, I did have to get masculine.”

Teezo comes in and begs for forgiveness, singing, "I'm comin' to you man to man / Hopin' that you'll understand / I'm not perfect, I'ma make mistakes / I'll do anything if you stay."

Here's the track list for Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, which includes seven new songs:

"ACKNOWLEDGE ME"

"DISRESPECTFUL"

"URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!" feat. A$AP Rocky

"OKLOSER"

"MASC" feat.TeezoTouchdown

"P***"

"HEADHIGH"

Doja is headlining Coachella on April 14 and April 21. This summer, she'll kick off the European and U.K. legs of her Scarlet tour, mixing headlining performances with music festivals. For all ticket info, visit dojacat.com/tour/.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.