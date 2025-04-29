Donald Trump makes comment about Taylor Swift while welcoming Eagles to White House

President Donald Trump, who in September of 2024 wrote on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!," doesn't seem to have changed his attitude towards the pop superstar.

While welcoming Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on Monday, he made a comment about Taylor and her support of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team the Eagles beat 40-22 at the Super Bowl. Referring to the game, which was held Feb. 9 in New Orleans, Trump said, "I was there. I watched in person."

He then said, "I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" As the crowd laughed, he repeated, "How did that one work out?"

During the game, Taylor rooted for her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, but the Eagles denied them a Super Bowl three-peat. That night, Trump referred to the fact that some people booed when Taylor was shown on the Jumbotron by writing on Truth Social, "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Trump was once a Taylor fan: In 2012, he wrote on what was then known as Twitter, "Taylor is terrific!" That same year, he also wrote that she was "fantastic." His opinion changed, though, once he entered politics and Taylor began urging fans to vote for Democratic candidates, including his political opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

