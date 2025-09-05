Don't be afraid of 'Spiders,' Lola Young's new single

Lola Young has just released what she says is her "favorite" song from her new album, I'm Only F****** Myself, due out Sept. 19. It's called "Spiders," and in an email to fans, Lola says that making the yet-to-be-released video for the song cured her of her arachnophobia.

"i held a big a** spider for the video for my new song ‘Spiders’ and now i am no longer scared of them," she writes. "This song is my favourite from my up and coming album. I know you guys are going to eat this one up. It’s a belter and still makes me cry when i hear it."

"Sometimes i write a song and feel so proud to have written it," she continues. "This is one of them, it’s out today. Enjoy, and next time you see a spider, try not to kill it."

In a statement about the song, Lola adds, "Sometimes you want to kill what you're most scared of in life, but when you actually face up to it, it's really not as scary as you thought it would be.”

Lola will perform at the MTV VMAs on Sunday; she's nominated for best new artist and best alternative for "Messy."

On Sept. 23, she'll be back in New York for a special Grammy Museum event in Brooklyn. Billed as "A New York Evening with Lola Young," the event will feature Lola discussing her new album and her creative process, and doing a live performance. You can get tickets now at Universe.com.

